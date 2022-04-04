The Shell Rock Community Development Corporation (SRCDC) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting community and economic development initiatives in Shell Rock. The organization is managed by a seven-member volunteer board of directors.
Over the years, the SRCDC has acquired land for commercial and residential development, sponsored local nonprofits and events, and donated to community fundraising campaigns such as the Emergency Services Building and Aquatic Center.
Recently, the community of Shell Rock has embraced new businesses ranging from large industries to retail and professional services. The SRCDC board continues to explore ways of assuring there is accessible and affordable housing available to accommodate economic and community growth.
In 2021, the board participated in a downtown assessment provided by the Iowa Economic Development Authority and Butler-Grundy Development Alliance. After the assessment, a report was provided, which included various recommendations to help guide the board’s next steps for making Shell Rock’s downtown a great place to visit and do business. Some activities that the board is exploring include partnering with building owners to refresh storefronts, replace second-story windows, and improve signage.
Another project currently underway is replacing the holiday lights that are displayed downtown every winter. Thanks to Shell Rock residents who answered the call for donations, the SRCDC has raised enough money to begin this effort.
Because the organization is a 501c3 nonprofit, it relies on donations from businesses and community members to fulfill its mission of making Shell Rock a great place to live, work, and play. Donations can be made by check and dropped off at CUSB Bank in Shell Rock (formerly Security State Bank) or made securely online. Contact the SRCDC President, Tim Vannordstrand, at Tim.Vannordstrand@fbfs.com or 319-493-0672 to discuss a donation of other assets.
The SRCDC has expanded its community outreach efforts to include an improved social media presence, building a web page, offering a welcome basket to new residents, and connecting business owners with financial resources and trainings. Community members can connect with the SRCDC in a variety of ways, to stay up-to-date on all things Shell Rock. The organization can be found on Facebook and online at www.shellrockiowa.org/development-corporation. On the website, visitors can sign up for the monthly e-newsletter, post job or volunteer opportunities, find or submit events on the community calendar, and more.