Family members milled around the common area of St. Paul’s Lutheran School, found an inventor and pressed “play” on the presentation board. Thus Jo Groth’s 19 fourth-graders in turn sprung to life in a “wax museum” style exhibit on Tuesday, March 8.
Groth asked students in January to choose a famous inventor who had contributed to society.
Students started researching and writing a four-paragraph report covering the inventor’s childhood, education and relevance. They presented their findings as a speech, along with a poster, other visual aids and a costume.
JOHN DEERE
Weston Whitcome, son of Clint and Stephanie Whitcome, played John Deere. Deere, born in 1804 in Vermont, became a blacksmith. He moved the shop to Illinois.
Farmers were spending time having to stop to clean their plows.
“This plow pushed the dirt away from (it) and became the plow that broke the plains,” Weston said.
Deere died in 1886 in Moline, Illinois. The business, Deere & Co., is now ranked 88th in the U.S. by “Fortune Magazine.”
ALBERT EINSTEIN
Teddy Mashek, son of Kim and Chuck Mashek, played Albert Einstein.
Einstein was born March 19, 1879 in Ulm, Germany. He was awarded the 1921 Nobel Prize for physics theory (in 1922 owing to a technicality).
Einstein and a colleague, Leo Szilard, invented a version of the refrigerator that had no moving parts. They filed for a U.S. patent for this invention in 1927 and received it three years later. Mashek said Einstein obtained U.S. citizenship in 1940. He died in 1955 in Princeton, New Jersey.
RUTH HANDLER
Macy Jansen, daughter of Kari and Matt Jansen, played Barbie inventor Ruth Handler, born in 1916 in Denver, Colorado, and displayed some vintage dolls.
Ruth was the youngest of 10 children. She married in her early 20s in 1938 and invented the first Barbie doll in 1959, which sold for $3 — about $29 today, per a web search. The doll is now sold in 150 countries and over 50 million are purchased each year.
MARGARET KNIGHT
Adi Schweinfurth played Margaret Knight, born in 1838 in Maine, who invented more than 100 items including the modern flat-bottomed paper bag.
Her father died when she was young and she quit school to work in a cotton mill.
“I’m only sorry I couldn’t have had as good a chance as a boy,” Schweinfurth quoted Knight.
Knight died in Massachusetts in 1914.
FRANK EPPERSON
Cael Wygle played Frank Epperson, born in 1894 in California, who invented what became known as the Popsicle.
“Frank invented the Epp-sicle accidentally at age 11,” Wygle’s presentation read.
He married Mary Francis in 1911 and they went on to have nine children.
“He finally patented his frozen invention on June 11, 1924. His children asked for Pops’ sicles so he changed the name to Popsicle.”
Epperson also invented a flavored drink mix, a dictionary, a sunscreen, a signaling device for ships and a rotary engine for planes, Wygle wrote.
ELON MUSK
Maverick Burke played Elon Musk, born in 1971 in Pretoria, South Africa. Musk is the chief executive behind Tesla Inc., the company famous for electric cars and the SpaceX aerospace company. He began a secure online payment service that became PayPal, which is how Burke listed it.
According to New York City College of Technology, Musk founded payment service X.com in 1999. In 2002, eBay purchased its successor, PayPal.
Musk also wrote a technical paper outlining a vision for Hyperloop, another project Burke listed, an air-rail transportation system concept.
“If something is important enough, you do it even if the odds are not in your favor,” Burke quoted Musk.
Principal Tamela Johnson high-fived Burke for his portrayal of Elon Musk.
“It’s been fun to see who they selected,” Groth said. “Some of them I had never heard of before. Some of them I had, but I didn’t know the information behind them.“It was interesting to find that some of these had not had much — education behind them,” Groth said. “In the past that would have been more prevalent than today.”