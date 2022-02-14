220215_wi_news_vdaystpaul-img5

Parent volunteer Tricia Engelbrecht helps Tricia Freeman’s first-grader Evie Gidley make thumbprint heart magnets during a Valentine’s Day activity Monday at St. Paul’s Lutheran School.

 MIRA SCHMITT-CASH | WAVERLY NEWSPAPERS

Move over, Cupid. Arts, crafts and some Nerf-archery unfolded as levels kindergarten through third-grade at St. Paul’s Lutheran School celebrated Valentine’s Day with a party on Monday.

 
 
 