Move over, Cupid. Arts, crafts and some Nerf-archery unfolded as levels kindergarten through third-grade at St. Paul’s Lutheran School celebrated Valentine’s Day with a party on Monday.
St. Paul's students celebrate Valentine's Day
- BY MIRA SCHMITT-CASH
-
-
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
Weather
Right Now
20°
Sunny
- Humidity: 72%
- Cloud Coverage: 72%
- Wind: 6 mph
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:08:23 AM
- Sunset: 05:40:47 PM
Today
Cloudy. Low 11F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Cloudy. Low 11F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Cloudy in the morning followed by partly cloudy skies and gusty winds during the afternoon. High around 40F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.