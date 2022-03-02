The new boundaries for supervisor districts in Bremer County have been set by the Secretary of State and when the supervisors meet on Monday, their only option is to adopt them.
As a result, two seats will be on the ballot in June – District 2, which will be an open seat, and District 3, which is now held by Dewey Hildebrandt.
Dubbed as Plan 2, the current redistricting map is the second and final iteration of the document created by the Legislative Services Agency after the supervisors rejected the first version, reasoning that it created a “geographic imbalance.”
On Feb. 7, the supervisors unanimously voted to reject the first map, arguing that with the rural areas it encompassed, it would have presented a challenge for supervisors to respond to constituents timely.
They asked the LSA to create a second version based on the county’s precinct plan.
The rejected plan also put Supervisors Dewey Hildebrandt and Tim Neil, who now represent Districts 3 and 2 respectively, in District 3.
Both Hildebrandt and Neil had told Waverly Newspapers that they desire to continue to serve the constituents. However, if Neil, whose seat was coming up for election during this cycle, wanted to run in District 2, he would have had to move. He told Waverly Newspapers in earlier interviews that he had lived in his current residence for decades, but did not elaborate if he is contemplating a change of address.
The second version of the plan still has both supervisors in the newly-created District 3. It is now to become the final map, once the supervisors approve it.
In a meeting with the supervisors and members of the public, and later in an interview with Waverly Newspapers, Deputy County Attorney Jill Dashner said that Hildebrandt, whose seat would not have been on the ballot but for the redistricting, would have to run again, wiping away the remainder of what would have been his previous term.
The law calls for the districts to be “reasonably compact in form, to the extent consistent with the population equality, respect for political subdivisions, and contiguity standards,” according to the Feb. 18 letter the LSA sent to the board of supervisors.
“The LSA rejects as inconsistent with Iowa law the implication from the resolution that compactness should be granted greater consideration than population equality,” the letter reads.
Plan 2, the final one, swaps precincts 10 and 13 in Districts 1 and 2.
Hence, District 1, where 8,344 persons live, will encompass precincts 11, 12, 13 and 14.
District 2, with a population of 8,364, has precincts 5, 6, 7, 8 and 10.
District 3, with 8,280 residents, has precincts 1, 2, 3, 4 and 9.
The county has a population of 24,988. The “ideal” supervisor district population, according to the LSA letter, is 8,329.
Voters may find their precinct on their voter registration cards.