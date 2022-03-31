Cedar Falls police are investigating the theft of an ATM machine at a bank branch.
On March 30, at 4:37 a.m. officers were dispatched to First Security State Bank at 229 Green Hill Circle, in Cedar Falls on a call that a suspect was stealing an ATM.
A witness observed a vehicle pulling an ATM behind its pickup as it was leaving the bank, according to Capt. Tim Smith, of the CFPD.
Responding officers found lots of debris strewn around from the ATM machine along along Sager Avenue, according to a press release issued by the department.
The suspect vehicle was parked abandoned at the intersection of Sager Avenue and Tiffany Place.
Officers searched the area for the suspect, but the suspect was not located.
Cedar Falls officers were assisted by the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office and the Waterloo Police Department.
This investigation is ongoing.