Blustery March winds did not keep a line of Waverly-Shell Rock High School students from driving their tractors to school Friday morning for their annual Drive Your Tractor to School Day.
According to W-SR FFA sentinel Jacob Deike, a junior, the FFA students who participated met at the Bremer County Fairgrounds and then drove their tractors in a parade to the school grounds, traveling at a sedate 8-10 mph for safety.
Joey Schmidt, also a junior, arrived at the fairgrounds at 6:50 a.m. He and his sister, Jordan, had hauled their two tractors from Janesville on a trailer, so they wouldn’t have to contend with heavy highway traffic while on a machine that typically tops out around 18-25 mph.
Arriving early gave Schmidt time to prepare his tractor for the parade, including attaching a slow-moving vehicle sign to it.
When the 7:15 a.m. meeting time came, eight students were atop their tractors, with a ninth along for the ride. They headed out with Deike leading the way on his Agco 9455.
“It’s an old field tractor,” he explained, “so it’d pull heavy implements like a cultivator or planter.”
Once at the high school, the students lined their tractors up in the southeast end of the parking lot.
“We try to get there super early so we don’t impede traffic,” said Deike. The large tractors, especially the “duals” with double sets of tires, are too wide to fit easily between rows of cars.
Schmidt thinks that his tractor, a 1955 Farmall Super M, was probably the oldest that was driven to school Friday. Away from school, he takes the classic tractor to shows all over the country, but it still does farm work, too.
Both students enthused about how much fun the so-called “Tractor Day” is for them.
“It basically lets us let out our ag pride,” said Deike, and is a way to share family farming pride. “It lets us show what we love to do. We love driving.”
“I like Drive Your Tractor to School Day because I like driving my tractor and seeing other people that enjoy the same kind of hobby,” said Schmidt.
He said that when people see the tractor parade driving down the streets, they get excited.
“Little kids smile and wave and jump up and down,” he said.
The Tractor Day event is organized by FFA students. They try to select a day that won’t be too cold, because some of the students drive tractors without cabs, and a cold wind can be vicious if the driver isn’t protected.
“We try to schedule it when it’s warmer,” said Deike. As evidenced by the wind advisory in Iowa Friday, that doesn’t always work out.
The students had vehicular support for Tractor Day from one of their teachers, too. Jim Vowels, high school band teacher, drove his 1957 Ferguson to school.
The old Ferguson was one of the tractors he grew up driving on his family’s farm in Kentucky, starting around age 8, when he could barely reach the pedals.
“Dad was too cheap to hire any help, so I’d drive the tractor while he loaded up the wagons,” Vowels recalled.
Last year his dad brought the old tractor to Iowa for Vowels to have, in response to a long-standing request by the son.
“I’ve been having a ball ever since,” Vowels said, including clearing out his neighborhood after snowfalls with the 6-foot grader blade he bought for it.
“I just love my old tractor,” he said.
Given the student response to Tractor Day, that tractor love is alive and well in the next generation, too.