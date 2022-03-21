It was a trip for the books, a collection of firsts within a familiar framework.
The Waverly-Shell Rock High School Band has traveled to Florida many times. The W-SR High School Orchestra has traveled, as well.
But this time, for the first time since before the pandemic started, Waverly-Shell Rock music students loaded up buses, rode through the night, and spent a school break seeing sights and making music.
For the first time, the high school band and orchestra traveled together, instead of taking separate trips at different times.
And for the first time, the band traveled over spring break instead of the Christmas and New Year break, as had been its tradition for years.
Because of COVID-19, the orchestra had to cancel its spring break trip to Chicago in 2020, at the same time that the high school choir had to cancel its trip to New York City. The band was scheduled to travel to Florida in December 2020, but that, too, was cancelled. So all three musical groups missed their last round of student tours, which normally happen every two years.
With the pandemic finally waning, though, it was time to hit the road again.
“We talked about all [three groups] going together,” said W-SR Band Director Jim Vowels, “but ultimately decided that band and orchestra would go to Florida this year, and choir would go to New York City next year.”
The pandemic changed a lot, but the essence of the school music tour stayed the same — long bus rides, excited students, tired chaperones, entertaining musical performances and lots of new experiences.
Three large travel coaches left Waverly for Florida Sunday, March 13, bright and early at 7 a.m.
The W-SR High School Orchestra’s Facebook page noted that their group comprised “140 kids, three buses, six sousaphones, 14 cellos, two basses, 23 adults, an accordion and one toddler. And many more instruments and equipment! We are well on our way to Florida! Long ways to go...”
After 26 hours of travel, the group arrived in Florida. They visited the Gulf Coast in Clearwater, Universal Studios and Disney in Orlando, and Kennedy Space Center. During their stay, the high school pep band played in Clearwater, the full band marched at Universal Studios, and the full orchestra also performed at Universal Studios.
What was the high point of the trip?
For Christoph Letsche, a sophomore tuba player whose brother Matthias missed out on the 2020 band trip, “it was definitely getting to march in the parade at Universal. Not only is it such a cool place to be, but the experience of having thousands of people cheering you on and enjoying the music we were making was really special.”
Letsche had a unique experience at Universal Studios, as well, when he was selected to ride on a float in the park’s Mardi Gras parade and throw beaded necklaces to the crowd.
“They gave us lessons on how to throw the beads,” he said, “and then we put on costumes. It was so much fun to be in [the parade]. Everyone was yelling and having a good time.”
Elyse Storlie, a senior flute player, “really enjoyed Universal and walking around the Harry Potter World. I’m a big fan of that stuff, and it was really cool to see the things I read about when I was younger and try the foods.”
“We ended up watching the first five Harry Potter movies on the bus ride home, too,” she added.
Vowels is a veteran of taking band groups to Florida. “For me, this trip is about experiences for the kids… seeing the ocean, seeing so many different people of color and nationalities, performing for thousands of people. It’s all huge,” he said.
“For many of our kids,” he continued, “this is the longest and furthest they’ve ever been away from home, the first time they’ve had to manage their money and be independent.”
It was a busy time at the theme parks in Orlando. According to Vowels, other local school bands that were there last week came from Hudson, Denver, Janesville and Applington-Parkersburg.
At the end of a full week, the W-SR group then had that long ride back to Waverly, made longer by a couple of bus problems, but everyone arrived home safe and sound in the end.
Band teacher Eric Stover shared on Facebook from the bus Saturday evening, “Last stretch of the trip. I’ve had 2 hours of sleep since Friday morning, including a full day at Disney yesterday. Arrival at home will be between 1:30 and 2 am, then we unload. I’m going to need a nap tomorrow.”