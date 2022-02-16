DELHI — The Waverly-Shell Rock varsity jazz choir, Jazz I, received three coveted “division one” ratings after competing at the state contest on Monday, Feb. 7 at Delhi.
W-SR’s overall rating was among only two “division ones” awarded that night. The host school, Maquoketa Valley, earned the other one.
“Way to go W-SR Jazz Choir!” W-SR high school vocal music director Greg Wessel posted Monday, Feb. 7 on social media. “So proud of you!”
Wessel holds auditions in November for jazz choir, which begins rehearsing in December for 90 minutes a week.
They performed three pieces, “Watch What Happens,” “Vincent (Starry Starry Night)” and “L-O-V-E.” Two songs were “with rhythm,” meaning that they had a rhythm section of a piano, drummer and string bass player, Wessel said. The other, they sang a cappella.
Although the choir will not be attending any more competitions, there is a chance to hear them as they will be performing twice more locally this year.
Jazz I will also perform:
• at the Winter Concert on Friday, Feb. 25 in the RADA Auditorium at Waverly-Shell Rock High School — with band starting at 5:30 p.m., vocal music at 7 p.m., and
• at the “Pops Show” on Saturday, May 14 at 7:30 p.m. in the same place.
Jazz I members who competed, as pictured, are Daniel Becker, Nick Barber, Josh Arthur, Isaac Becker, Luke Clewell, Zach Cummer, John Kang, Carter Menken, Emily Lorenzen, Lanie Herrmeyer, Rebecca Zheng, Kiara Djoumessi, Natalie Herbers, Grace Gaede, Ellie Neuendorf, Cora Ellingworth, Paulina Robles, Kayla Jeppesen, Christian Toma and Gabe Schult.