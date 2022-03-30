Wapsie Valley students may be polishing their (parents’) classic cars and busting out the costume jewelry as a committee is planning a 2022 prom themed “rustic romance.”
The first events of prom are set for Saturday, April 30 at The Centre, 1211 Fourth St. in Waverly. The grand march will begin at 3 p.m. with the prom dance at 7:30 p.m., both at The Centre.
Post-prom will be at The W, 100 Wartburg Blvd., in Waverly. Activities available will include swimming, wall climbing, a photo booth, henna, basketball tournament, volleyball, blackjack, video games on a projector screen, beanbags, the Family Feud game and wheel-style roulette.
RULES AND DEADLINES
Guest registration forms must be in for approval by the principal by April 19. Maximum guest age is 20. Prom tickets must be purchased from prom co-sponsor Kate Nitz in the guidance office by April 22.
Transportation is available from the secondary school to the grand march and back from the dance — not to include post prom, Nitz said. Students should fill out the transportation survey form that was sent to them in February, or to get on the list, contact a member of the prom committee — five junior class members and two sponsors: co-sponsor Nitz, Bella Ryherd, Kalvyn Rosengarten, co-sponsor Jenni Gross, Autumn Sullivan, Chloe Kleinheksel or Macy Ott.