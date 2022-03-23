Nine Wartburg College women in the Water to Thrive student club walked a 2-mile round trip to fill jugs at the Cedar River behind the Waverly Fire Station on Tuesday, March 22 to mark World Water Day.
The goal was for female students to step into the role of women in Tanzania, Ethiopia and Uganda who do this work. The Wartburg club is a subset of Austin, Texas-based nonprofit Water to Thrive, which uses raised funds to pay partner nongovernmental organizations to drill wells for village health.
Since its inception in 2008, the Austin organization has funded more than 1,300 wells. Wartburg College alone is funding its 20th well.
“Which is fantastic,” said mentor Shawn Ellerbroek. “There’s no other college that has that many that I know of.”
Wartburg Chapter member Anders Wolle, who participated, found out about Water to Thrive at a campus club fair at the beginning of the year.
“I personally was drawn to Water to Thrive because of the mission of wells getting put in, in Africa to rural communities that aren’t able to have access to clean water,” Wolle said.
“They’ll come here carrying empty water jugs, we’ll help fill them up and they’ll walk back,” he said.
He and other male chapter members helped set up markers every quarter mile and filled plastic jerry cans by pouring from cleaned oil cans. When the students returned to campus, they dumped the water in a wading pool behind Neumann Auditorium.
Ellerbroek said the club planned to put a sign on the wading pool that will read, “Would you drink this? Neither would we.”
Ellerbroek teaches a May term class on Tanzanian culture that covers social and financial issues.
“When they do that, there’s a strong community buy in where the community that receives that has to take responsibility,” Ellerbroek said. “They have to like raise community funds that are continually renewed in case the well breaks down, real ownership.”
Before the COVID-19 pandemic travel restrictions, May-term classes had visited Tanzania and helped with sanitation, according to Ellerbroek.
“When we’re over there we certainly do, before,” Ellerbroek, a professor of biochemistry, said.
“We’ve been able to visit with physicians, that have been like ‘hi I’m the physician for this valley of you know, 5,000 people and we’ve got Band-aids and some antibiotics and that’s about it,” Ellerbroek said.
“So if you have clean water you can imagine that’s going to help tremendously with what they see,” he said. “They instantly become very happy when that’s put in.”
Student Carter Stubitz found out about the organization from an advertisement.
“Water is very valuable to us as human beings,” Stubitz said. “That people didn’t have access to clean water, it touched me, it really touched me.”
Stubitz said he’s excited for future events, which are resuming as the pandemic becomes an endemic, part of daily life.
Wartburg Water to Thrive is organizing its third overall walk to water this spring.
“We’re walking with the middle school pretty soon here and have an Ethiopian dinner. Hopefully May term,” Stubitz said.
Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School students raise money and do a walk to the water with Ellerbroek’s May-term class. The students read “A Long Walk to Water,” by Linda Sue Park, which Ellerbroek said is “a thoughtful book that gets them to understand the problem. The classes walked together last year and will repeat that.
“They read that book and learn about water security and health and my students help with the education and walk with them,” he said. “They’re going to do it this year. It’ll be the third total year, with the middle school… A little bit of a disruption with COVID but we’re back at it.”
The May term class also has an Ethiopian dinner catered as a fundraiser during the May term. The date has yet to be set.
“We’re finally just this May bringing it back,” Ellerbroek said of the dinner fundraiser.