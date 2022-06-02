Waverly American Legion Post and Auxiliary Unit 176 meetings at 6:30 p.m. (NO auxiliary executive board meeting), with auxiliary installation of officers. Light refreshments will be served prior to the meetings.
Waverly American Legion Post Community Calendar Addition
Anelia Dimitrova
