Fire departments from Waverly, Janesville and Plainfield were among responders to the scene of a barn fully engulfed in flame in the 2000 block of Casper Avenue northwest of the Waverly Municipal Airport on Wednesday afternoon.
Waverly Volunteer Fire and Rescue reported that units were dispatched at 3:20 p.m. and arrived at 3:30. Waverly Fire had 28 volunteers respond, Chief Bryce McKenzie said. The Janesville fire department brought a tanker and manpower, and Plainfield fire brought a tanker.
The responders fought valiantly but were unable to save two animals, which McKenzie said perished in the fire.
Extinguishing hay bales was the other main concern, and a Waverly contractor, Barry Smith Excavating, pitched in.
“We had Barry Smith (Excavating) there to help tear the bales apart and pull tin off the building, kind of our overall project,” McKenzie said.
Waverly Fire spent six hours on scene and cleaning up. They were back and ready for the next call at 9:30 p.m., McKenzie said.
According to the National Weather Service, Bremer County was among areas where “warm temperatures, low humidities, and brisk southwest winds are expected to produce elevated fire weather conditions during daylight hours, easing around and after sunset.”
Franklin, Butler, Hardin, Grundy and Black Hawk counties were included in the hazardous weather outlook.
Southwest winds were 18 mph around the Waterloo Airport with gusts around 36 mph Wednesday afternoon, according to the weather service.
Also contributing mutual aid and not mentioned earlier were Waverly Health Center Ambulance, Waverly Police, Bremer County Sheriff’s Department and the Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Enforcement.