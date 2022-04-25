The 17th Waverly Art Walk, the annual juried fine arts and crafts show, will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 7 at Kohlmann Park along the Cedar River in Waverly.
More than 30 artists will be featured, along with live music, food vendors and kids’ art activities.
Eric Sharar, of Waverly, is new to the Waverly Art Walk this year. He will be offering wood handicrafts, after having renovated houses for the past decade and a half, he told Waverly Newspapers on Monday.
He began working on handicrafts at home mid-2020, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“You couldn’t go anywhere,” Sharar said. “I figured (I’d) try to build some things (as) a nice way to give things to friends (and) family members. It grew from there, unexpectedly.
“Primarily it’s been wooden American flags,” he said, noting the majority of customers have ordered the traditional red-white-and-blue flag. He also made an Iowa Hawkeyes flag for a fan in his family. Sharar’s handicraft venture is at facecbook.com/shararwoodworks.
Artists new to the Art Walk this year also include Alissa Walton, Shell Rock, in mixed media; Kate Shepard, Waverly, in fiber and basketry; Bobby Sobczak, Waverly, in painting and artwork; Margaret Greig of Eldorado, in bead jewelry; and Alisa Engelhardt of Waterloo, in ceramics.
The event is co-sponsored by the Waverly Chamber of Commerce and the Waverly Leisure Services Department.
Kids can “connect with their inner Picasso” and help paint a piano from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. under the north shelter, with help from the Waverly-Shell Rock Dance Team.
All ages can test their musical talents at the Wartburg Community Symphony musical instrument “petting zoo” spanning the event, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
As a juried fine arts and crafts show, a panel of local art professionals will view all entries during the day, allocating awards and cash prizes.
Several artist entrants are being featured in social media leading up to the event, at facebook.com/waverlyartwalk.
•Alisa L. Engelhardt Smith, of Waterloo, specializes in ceramics made on a pottery wheel. She enjoys making small, functional pieces such as mugs, bowls, casseroles, egg separators, and sponge holders. All pieces are safe for food, microwaves, and dishwashers.
•Freelance illustrator, artist and designer, Kelsey Wilson, of Nevada, Iowa, employs a variety of traditional mediums and techniques to create both realistic and whimsical images.
•Fiber artist, Kathi Fehr from Clutier, weaves rugs that she says will last for years to come.
•Shelley Matthiesen, of Oronoco, Minnesota, a returning participant, creates hand stitched journals and other paper products incorporating fiber and recycled materials.
•Metal artist, John Tapager, from Austin, Minnesota, creates wine bottle and glass holders for indoors or outside. He is at etsy.com/minnesotaironworks.
Featured artists also include: Bruce Litterer of Shell Rock, colored pencil; Bill Haywood of Janesville, wood; Bob Hertges of Elk Run Heights, pottery; Shelly Laffe of Charles City, jewelry; Dan and Mick Johnson of Waterloo, mixed media and jewelry; James Kerns of Cedar Falls, ceramics; Doug Cole of Sumner, pottery; Ann Bresler of Marshalltown, jewelry; Sidney Coulson of Waverly, wire; Anna Gilbert of Bondurant, oil paints and jewelry; Jeff Kramer of Shell Rock, metal; Maddie Fletcher of Waverly, painting; Gary and Lori Ingersoll of Cedar Falls, astrophotography; Tracy Heimer of Stacyville, metal; Teresa Johnson of Cedar Falls, photography; Darrel Steege of Waverly, wood items, furniture; Clint Peterson, Postville, cutlery; Beth Peterson, Waterloo, jewelry; Meagan Steinberg, St. Ansgar, glass beaded jewelry; Jana Voss, Aplington, pottery; Bobby Sobczak, Waverly, painting and artwork; Crystal Jones, Waverly, photography, acrylic painting; Kevin Gade, Greene, wood art and jewelry; Kate Shepard, Waverly, fiber, basketry; Sara Sheets, Independence, children’s wood furniture; Dan Risse, Allison; Adam Neal, Waverly, tie dye.