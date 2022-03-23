The city of Waverly will meet in study session Monday, March 28 at 7 p.m. at City Council
Chambers in City Hall.
Study Session Calendar
• Human Equity and Diversity Commission update
• Former Irving School Site Discussion
• Recycling Discussion
• Bremer-Waverly Law Board Minutes from Feb. 14.
• Any comments from staff and elected officials.
The agenda includes time at the beginning for public comments on items not on the agenda. (Please limit your comments to five minutes and address remarks to the council as a whole.)