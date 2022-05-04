The Waverly City Council on Monday okayed the funding application for a replacement of a local bridge.
The council voted 5-0, with Julie Meyers and Tim Kangas absent, to endorse an application for funding from the Iowa Northland Regional Transportation Authority (RTA) Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) to replace the Ivanhoe Street Bridge.
Located 2.4 miles east of Waverly, the rail trail bridge was prioritized because it was given the lowest load rating by WHKS & Co., the engineering firm conducting the inspections on behalf of the city, but the bridge is not in any imminent danger.
The rail trail bridges are all in similar condition and will need to be replaced in the next five to seven years. Originally, they were designed to support the weight of a train. Today, they need only to support heavy highway construction service vehicles.
“There is limited access to the trail, so there are bridges that we need to take fully loaded asphalt trucks over,” City Engineer Mike Cherry told the council. “We’re now to the point where this bridge is no longer able to support that fully loaded dump truck.”
The total cost of replacing the bridge would be $410,500, with the city requesting $278,400 in funding, and assuring that it will match the funds of $132,100 in the fiscal years 2025 and 2026.
Should the TAP funds be approved, construction on the bridge would begin in the winter of 2025-2026, when the bridge is least used.
Its replacement would be a single-span bridge, over 120 feet long and maintaining the full 16 ½ feet of clearance underneath.
This would allow for greater vehicle traffic and farm equipment to travel under the bridge.
“It would be a benefit to the county,” Cherry said. “It would certainly be a benefit to the city going forward in being able to continue to maintain and continue to take care of the trail.”
The Ivanhoe Bridge connects to the Rolling Prairie Trail which runs through Bremer County. The trail is popular, seeing an average of 1,225 trips per week, and is open to the public for free, according to council documents.
The maintenance of the Ivanhoe Bridge remains significant for keeping the Rolling Prairie Trail available to Iowans and visitors alike and with anticipated future additions to the trail on the horizon, it is essential that the Ivanhoe Street Bridge stay open, according to council documents.
“It’s extensive, start to finish, this project,” City Administrator James Bronner said of replacing the rail trail bridges. “This is kind of the first big opportunity to get one done.”