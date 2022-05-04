A few local women carrying homemade signs gathered on the lawn of the Bremer County Courthouse Tuesday to voice their support for Roe v. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court decision protecting women’s reproductive rights.
In an unprecedented leak, Politico published a Feb. 10 draft of the opinion of the court, titled Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, authored by Justice Samuel Alito.
In the fallout after the publication, Justice John Roberts confirmed the authenticity of the draft and added that “the work of the court will not be affected in any way,” according to a CBS report. The court’s decision was expected to be announced in June.
Among the group of women on the sidewalk by the courthouse were members of the Wartburg Chapter of the American Association of University Women (AAUW).
Susan Kochem Vallem, a retired Wartburg professor of social work, said that curtailing women’s choices impacts “women, people of color and children unjustly.”
“I was a social worker before Roe v. Wade,” said Vallem, noting in that role she worked with sexual assault survivors. “Trust me, you do not want to go back.”
Kim Folkers, AAUW Chapter president, was also among the women.
“Our group is very much about equity for all,” she said.
Another participant, Lisa Kukral, said that Roe v. Wade has stood for 49 years.
“It’s settled law,” she said.
Karen Lehmann, of Waverly, said the response to the signs has been “overwhelmingly positive. “
The women noted they saw only a couple of thumbs down or confused looks.
“This is a spontaneous start to what we hope will become a larger, louder voice,” Lehmann said.
Meanwhile, Iowa’s serving Republican representatives have responded to the Supreme Court document leak in a uniform fashion.
Sen. Joni Ernst, interviewed on Newsmax Tuesday, said, “I am adamantly pro-life. (The leaked draft) does not strike down abortion completely. It allows those state legislators to make those decisions for their own constituents in their own states. However, we need a final opinion coming from the Supreme Court.”
According to National Public Radio Wednesday, Gov. Kim Reynolds said, “As we await the Supreme Court’s final ruling, our mission remains as clear as it has ever been. We are fighting to defend the most important freedom there is: the right to life.”
Sen. Chuck Grassley was reported by Radio Iowa Tuesday as saying, “I’ve let people know for 40 years where I stand on Roe. I’ve had the same position for decades.” As noted in Tuesday’s Des Moines Register, Grassley “has been vocal about his hopes that Roe v. Wade would be overturned.”