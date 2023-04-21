A Sioux City woman who conspired to distribute methamphetamine with others was sentenced on April 14, 2023, to 37 months in federal prison.
Kimberly Hansen, 58, from Sioux City, Iowa, pled guilty on October 21, 2022, in federal court to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
Evidence at the plea and sentencing hearings showed that Hansen was involved in a conspiracy with 7-8 other persons that distributed at least 15 kilograms of methamphetamine from June 2017 through August 2019. On 12 occasions, Hansen received multiple pounds of meth through the mail from California for local drug dealer Melroy Johnson Sr. Hansen also traveled to California and acquired multiple pounds of methamphetamine from the same California source, then transported the meth back to Sioux City, Iowa, for distribution.
Sentencing was held before United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand. Hansen was sentenced to 37 months’ imprisonment and must serve a 2-year term of supervised release following imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system. Hansen remains in the custody of the United States Marshal until she can be transported to a federal prison.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Shawn S. Wehde and investigated by the United States Postal Service, and the Tri-State Drug Task Force based in Sioux City, Iowa, that consists of law enforcement personnel from the Drug Enforcement Administration; Sioux City, Iowa, Police Department; Homeland Security Investigations; Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office; South Sioux City, Nebraska, Police Department; Nebraska State Patrol; Iowa National Guard; Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement; United States Marshals Service; South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation; and Woodbury County Attorney’s Office.