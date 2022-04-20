A new documentary film, “A Decent Home,” about matters surrounding the sale of a North Liberty mobile home park, will be shown at a Dubuque event on Sunday, April 24.
The screening will be at the Julien Dubuque Film Festival at 2 p.m. April 24 in the Hotel Julien Ballroom, 200 Main St., Dubuque. Details are at https://julienfilmfest.com/film-guide.
Screenings in each location will include community discussions with the filmmaking team and Iowa Manufactured Home Residents.
Directed by filmmaker Sara Terry, “A Decent Home” is a feature-length documentary about mobile homes and the wealth gap. The film features the story of Golfview mobile home park residents in North Liberty, who banded together to fight back after a Utah-based private equity firm called Havenpark Communities (formerly Havenpark Capital) bought their park and increased lot rents in 2019. Issues raised in the film have become only more pressing for Iowans as Havenpark and other private equity firms have continued to buy up parks around the state.