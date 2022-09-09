A former executive with a Black Hawk County company is alleging in federal court that the business bribed workers to help bust a labor union in the plant.

Sabrina Martin is suing Powers Manufacturing Co., a Waterloo-based business that makes athletic uniforms, in U.S. District Court. Martin was a salaried human resources specialist for the company beginning in November 2018. She alleges that in July 2021, the company’s chief financial officer, Brent Parks, revealed to her the company’s plan to “get rid of the union,” a reference to District Local 431 of the United Food and Commercial Workers’ Union that represented many of the plant’s production workers.