Editor’s note: Waverly Newspapers columnist J.D. Francis will be featuring retired teachers as a sign of appreciation for their selfless work in education. Below is the introductory piece in this new series.
I noticed the lower cupboard door was slightly ajar so I opened it to see what the issue was.
A 1974 school Yearbook slid out and across the floor. I closed the door and it latched just fine.
After seeing the old yearbook, I began feeling a bit nostalgic so I picked up the yearbook, raised the lights over the kitchen table, and found the closest chair. I had no mission, intent, no rhyme nor reason, as I began rifling through what used to be the times of my life.
Eventually, I found my own graduating class and began mentally whispering the names of each student, row by row.
Those yesterdays weaved a web through my every emotion and somehow, I knew that’s where I belonged that night. I did however, reference the index in the back of the book, to pinpoint a few old friends. I needed to verify that I’m not the only one aging in “flash-plus” mode.
While perusing, I came across the teacher section that was equally interesting.
On occasion, I’ll run into so many of those teachers today and seeing them as younger teachers in my yearbook leaves me with a lot of questions without answers.
It’s true, I can enlist the help from my Ouija Board, my crystal ball, or my black, answering 8-ball, but I need the facts as only an older, retired teacher can answer. Those teachers in my yearbook taught in the 60’s, 70’s and beyond, and have likely been retired for decades.
I think it’s time to bring them back out of retirement, put them back at their desks, (if only in their minds,) and give them one last clerical assignment. What I’m trying to say is, it’s time to take those older teachers back to school.
As I see it, as loyal teachers, as loyal Waverly citizens, they still have one last diploma to earn and I want to be the one to hand it to them.
Let’s get some answers to the questions, I know so many long-ago students must have. How many years did they teach, what made their decision to become a teacher, what are they doing in retirement? So many questions to answer.
If you happen to be one of those retired school teachers of long ago, Denny Button, Bill Hemmes, Gary Duneman, Dick Weber, Eldon Armstrong, Don Freeman, and a dozen other male and female teachers, keep your phone bills paid and the lines open. I may be contacting you.
There are a lot of curious, 60 to 70-year-old’s you taught decades ago who may have questions. We’re going “back to class” in the Waverly newspaper in a brand new, old “Teacher Feature.”
Stay tuned for it in my “Wasn’t it Yesterday” column.