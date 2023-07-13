The buzz around the sport of baseball the last few years is pace of play.
From high school to the major leagues, the question on everyone’s mind within the sport is how to reduce the down time between the action while maintaining the same spirit of the game.
Although fun to watch, the problem many fans have had with watching baseball at all levels is the rate in which action happens. Pitchers, catchers and batters have traditionally been allowed an infinite amount of time in between action to talk to coaches, adjust equipment, take some practice swings, or just think about what they want to do next.
Starting in the MLB this year, pace of play rules have been added to the game. These rules include things such as a timer that forces a pitcher to decide on a pitch and throw it within a 20 second time frame, a limitation on pick-off moves a pitcher can make toward a base and the use of one-way communication technology that allows for pitch calls between catcher and pitcher to be simpler and quicker.
These pace of play rules have been effective in reducing game times by almost 30 minutes on average while maintaining similar rates in which action such as runs, strikeouts, walks, hits and home runs occur, according to Baseball-Reference.com.
Overall the rules and technology have been effective in reducing the time spent with nothing happening on the field.
In July, the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) voted to allow use of communication technology that will aim to increase the pace of play by allowing for devices to be used between catchers and coaches for the purpose of calling pitches.
According to Andy Umthum, Administrator for the Sport of Baseball at the Iowa High School Athletic Association, the devices will allow for communication between coaches and catchers to happen in the flow of the game as opposed to interrupting the pace of play with hand signals. Coaches must be inside the dugout when calling pitches on the new device.
"The introduction of the technology will act as a trial run to see how it impacts the game next summer," Umthum said. "If the implementation of the technology goes well, that the use of technology in the sport could be expanded to continue to improve pace of play."
Locally, Waverly-Shell Rock head coach BJ Hermsen believes that the game will continue to move in the direction of increased pace of play, something that he and his team invites.
“I think we’re moving in that direction (of faster pace of play),” Hermsen said. “Our pace and tempo as a pitching staff is something we stress quite a bit already, so I don’t think it would affect us a whole lot if something does get put into effect.”
Activities director Greg Bodensteiner also saw the move toward increased pace of play as inevitable.
“The way the world is moving, it’s all about making things faster," Bodensteiner said. "If it helps improve the pace of play, I think it will be good for the game.”
Although some coaches, like Hermsen, typically let his catchers make calls during the game, he is open to the use of the technology in order to reduce confusion between the coaches and fielders. However, while Hermsen believes the technology will make communication easier, he’s unsure about if it will actually change the pace of play.
Denver head coach Dustin Rewerts expressed reservations towards the technology as well.
“I would like to give it a season," Rewerts said. "After that, we will talk to some schools that have tried it and see what they think. It certainly isn’t going to be a cheap piece of technology.”
The most common question among schools right now is the cost of the technology, and if they will get reasonable usage out of it for the price. Estimates on exact costs for the technology are largely up in the air.
Denver High School activities director Nate Skaar commented on the strain that this added technology could add to smaller schools.
“This will definitely handcuff some schools,” Skaar said.
Skaar pointed out the expenses the state put on the schools for the shot clocks for basketball this season, something that was not optional for schools, unlike the devices for baseball. For schools struggling financially, the further adoption of technology into baseball and other sports could prove to be a hurdle.
After the success it has seen at the professional levels, the tools to increase the pace of play will be brought to the high school level. While Umthum believes that it is important to keep in mind the expenses that these technologies could put on schools, if this communication technology works well next season, the state could continue to see the expansion of technology used in baseball to increase of pace of play.