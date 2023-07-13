Today

Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms possible. High 83F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low near 65F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially early in the day. High 86F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.