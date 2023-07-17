Nicole Marie Ambrose (Hovey), 43 years old of Jesup, IA, died Saturday, July 8, 2023, at Indiana University Health – University Hospital in Indianapolis, IN.
Visitation will be held at White Funeral Home in Jesup IA, 4 - 8 p.m. Friday, July 21. Funeral services will be held at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 320 Mulberry St. Waterloo, 10 a.m. Saturday, July 22. Interment will be at Mount Olivet in Waterloo.
Nicole was born December 17, 1979, in Waverly, IA, the daughter of Todd Alan Ambrose and Linda Lea (Rutter) Ambrose. She graduated from East High School in Waterloo, IA, with the class of 1998. She continued her education at the University of Northern Iowa, studying Criminal Justice. In 2009, she and Casey Lee Hovey shared vows in Gilbertville, IA. Nicole was a dedicated mother, enjoyed others and a inspiration to be around. She was greatly loved and will be greatly missed.
Nicole is survived by her husband, Casey Hovey of Jesup; one son, Carson Hovey at home; her parents, Todd and Linda Ambrose of Elk Run Heights, IA; her paternal grandmother, Shirley Ambrose of Waverly; two brothers, Ryan Ambrose of Waterloo, Scott (Ashley) Ambrose of Waterloo; one niece, Jersey Ambrose and two nephews, Mason and Keagan Ambrose.
Her paternal grandfather, Gary Ambrose; and maternal grandparents, Dean and Marge Salo, preceded her in death.
Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com.