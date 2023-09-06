Waverly Health Center (WHC) is pleased to announce Nicole Myers as the new chief clinic officer of WHC. She has been a nurse since 2009 after earning her Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing from Allen College.
Ms. Myers has clinical experience in the areas of general medical surgical nursing and clinic nursing. She also has experience working as a clinical analyst supporting efficient clinical work through the use of electronic medical records and other clinical systems. She has been managing multiple specialty and rural health clinic practices since 2014.
“We are very pleased that Nicole has returned to Waverly Health Center where she started her career. Her previous roles and experience made her an ideal candidate to provide strategic and operational direction for our family practice, women’s health and behavioral health services,” stated Jodi Geerts, WHC chief executive officer.
Ms. Myers has been serving in the role since May.