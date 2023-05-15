The Northeast Iowa Dance Academy (NIDA) Competition Team attended the STARZ National Dance Competition held March 31st through April 2nd at The Double Tree Convention Complex in Cedar Rapids, IA. The Northeast Iowa Dance Academy dancers performed a total of 41 routines for the STARZ judges earning 19 Platinum Awards and 22 High Gold Awards.
Established in 1989, STARZ is a family owned and operated dance competition. Their mission is to engage, enrich, and encourage a lifelong love of dance in every dancer. Their goal is to provide every studio a superior dance competition experience.
In the Solo Category: Mackenzie Christian’s “Landslide” placed 3rd in her category, 13th overall for Senior STARZ Solos. Izsy Fauser earned a 3rd place in category for “Dance Again” and “Broken” placed 8th in category and 10th overall in Senior Solos. “Hold My Hand” performed by Karlee Fuelling placed 14th in her category and 20th place overall in Senior. Autumn Sullivan performed “I Did Something Bad” and placed 3rd in her category and 7th overall in the Senior Rising Starz Solos. Elzsie Fauser placed 3rd in category for “Anchor”. Ellianna Meike placed 6th in category for performance of “Hi-Lo”. Isabella Weig took home to 5th place awards for her routines of “TV” and “Vogue”.
In the Mini Rising Starz Small Groups category, “Shake it Off” placed 10th performed by Adelina Castro, Toula Ehlers, Bella Johnson, Bryleigh Keller, Teagan Michels, Kailani Taylor, Raegan Terhune, Adelyn Weigel, and Delyla Youngblut. Mackenzie Christian, Elzsie Fauser, Izsy Fauser, Karlee Fuelling, Ellianna Meike, and Isabella Weig placed 3rd in category for their performance of “Clock.” “Good Company” performed by Lauren Beyer, Aliya Brant, Mackenzie Christian, Elzsie Fauser, Izsy Fauser, Karlee Fuelling, Ellianna Meike, Madison Mullihan, Addison Penhollow, Grace Recker, Brooklyn Teague, Arian VanDenHul, and Isabella Weig placed 2nd in category and 5th overall in Senior Large Groups.
The trio of Mackenzie Christian, Ellianna, Meike, and Isabella Weig were awarded a 1st place in category for their performance of “Greedy”. “Say A Little Prayer” performed by Scarlett Benesh, Zola Fauser and Harper Slessor earned a 4th Place Overall in the Mini Encore Level Duo/Trio Level. And rounding out the awards were Hazel Fauser and Mallory Gissel whose duet performance of “I’m a Lady” earned them a 3rd place in category.
Three NIDA routines placed in the Top 20 of the more than 800 entries performed at the STARZ Competition. “CLOCK” placed 11th, “ANCHOR” placed 16th , and “GREEDY” placed 19th.
Six of the NIDA dancers were recognized as STARZ STANDOUT DANCERS; Mackenzie Christian, Izsy Fauser, Elzsie Fauser, Karlee Fuelling, Ellianna Meike, and Isabella Weig.
Special Judges Awards were also awarded to the NIDA dancers: “PURPLE HAT” — Spectacular Style Award – Aliya Brandt; “CLOCK” – Choreography Award; “GOOD COMPANY” – Picture Perfect Award; and ANCHOR – Effortlessly Beautiful Award.
The STARZ event also included an Improv Shootout competition that dancers could choose to compete in. Participants had 60 seconds to improvise a dance to a music selection they had not heard in advance. The judges then selected a number of dancers to improv once more in the final round. The Northeast Iowa Dance Academy was honored to have 1 Improv Winner — Aliya Brandt receiving a free solo and a $100 Starz gift certificate and a third-place dancer – Izsy Fauser, receiving a $50 Starz gift certificate.
The final competition of the season was the Hall of Fame Competition held at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines April 20th through the 23rd. The team presented 10 solos and a trio routine for the Hall of Fame Judges and earned 7 Platinum and 4 High Gold ratings. Of the solos performed, Aryeana Bolender’s performance of “Parachute” earned a Showmanship Judges Award; Isabella Weig earned a Technique Judges Award for “TV; and Kennedi Benesh’s routine, “Survivor earned a Showmanship Judges Award. The trio performance of “Say A Little Prayer” by Scarlett Benesh, Zola Fauser and Harper Slessor brought home another Showmanship Award.
Anna Kerns, studio owner/instructor attributed the success of the competition team to the family members’ support and encouragement which allowed all the NIDA dancers to shine every time they took the stage. Anna also acknowledged the hard work and dedication of every dancer and congratulated them on an excellent competition season.