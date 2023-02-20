Ed Tibbetts, of Davenport, has covered politics, government and trends for more than three decades in the Quad-Cities. A former reporter and editorial page editor for the Quad-City Times, he now is a freelance journalist who publishes the Along the Mississippi newsletter on Substack. He is a member of the Iowa Writers’ Collaborative. This article appeared on Feb. 19 on the Iowa Capital Dispatch website and is being used under Creative Commons license.