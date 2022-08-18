Ryder Block

W-SR’s Ryder Block lifts Cedar Falls’ Connor Doyle during their 138-pound bout in the Class 3A regional duals. Block says he will look into NIL opportunities of his own. 

A name, image and likeness (NIL) guidance was sent by the Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) this week, which made news around the state.

"It was approved by both boards," Jason Eslinger, associate director of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, said. "I'm not sure why it was released the way it was. The way it was released makes it sound like it is a new thing when it isn't."