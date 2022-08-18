A name, image and likeness (NIL) guidance was sent by the Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) this week, which made news around the state.
"It was approved by both boards," Jason Eslinger, associate director of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, said. "I'm not sure why it was released the way it was. The way it was released makes it sound like it is a new thing when it isn't."
Waverly Newspapers reached out to the IHSAA for comment but has not received a response.
The NIL guidelines came from the Department of Education and the rules that they have set up.
"The guidances were developed based on the rules that the Department of Education have set up," Eslinger said. "It isn't like anything has changed, we just put the guidance out there for everyone to see."
The guidance shows that athletes can receive compensation from their NIL with a few rules attached to it.
According to the IHSAA handbook, compensation cannot be linked to performance or achievements. The athletes also cannot wear or use any branding or facilities from schools that are members of the IHSAA.
"These opportunities were there five or six years ago," Eslinger said. "The questions are being asked now with the NCAA passing their NIL stuff a couple of years ago. Even though it has been on the books for this long, I don't think anyone has done it before."
Waverly-Shell Rock is host to a few Division I prospects, and many more will have the opportunity to play in Division II and III, and they will have the chance in college to receive NIL money. They now have guidance to begin their NIL trek in high school.
"I think that it is pretty sweet," Ryder Block, an Iowa wrestling commit, said. "I think it is a good opportunity for high school athletes in Iowa and I am excited to see if I can look into some opportunities with my own NIL."
Asa Newsom is currently being looked at by schools like Stanford, Iowa, Minnesota, Norte Dame among others, and he has similar thoughts to the NIL as Block.
"I think it’s great for the guys to be able to make some money off their hard work," Newsome said. "With the NIL being fairly new there are still a lot of questions but this money players make can help out a lot of guys in different ways."
Iowa is one of 15 states that offer the NIL deal. Even though it has been on the books
"I think the guidance is out there now because there have been enough questions about it that we want to make sure that if kids want to do something like this then they can go out and do it without having any repercussions," Eslinger said.