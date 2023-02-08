Des Moines area non-profit Nine Square Feet is partnering with 30 Iowa libraries, including the Waverly Public Library, to hold the largest simultaneous seed swap in our state’s history on February 25, 2023, open to the public from 10:30am to 12:00pm. Like a traditional seed swap, “swappers” are encouraged to bring the seed they saved from plants grown last year to swap and share with the community, and seed swappers are invited to arrive early at 10:00am. Unlike a traditional seed swap, every adult attendee can select up to five free seed packets, and children under 12 can pick two free packets of their very own. All participants at the Waverly Public Library must register ahead of time to receive giveaway seed packets. Nine Square Feet has identified veggies and herbs varieties suited for small space gardeners and selected easy-to-grow, tried-and-true garden staples for beginners. Experienced gardeners come to find something unique and special that they’ve never grown before!
Participating area libraries include Forest Avenue, Altoona, Indianola and West Des Moines, as well as libraries in these communities: Albion, Burlington, Carroll, Cedar Falls, Delhi, Edgewood, Ely, Glidden, Gowrie, Greenfield, Grinnell, Griswold, Hiawatha, Indianola, Jesup, Lenox, Manning, Nevada, Orange City, Osceola, Pella, Readlyn, State Center, Stuart, Swisher, Wapello and Waverly.