More than 160 students from northeast Iowa — including nine from the Waverly-Shell Rock Schools — and their families gathered at the middle school Saturday to take part in the North East Iowa String Teacher’s Association (NEISTA) Honor Orchestra.
“These students represent the best of the region and each school district,” said Sarah O’Neill, who teaches orchestra at the middle school.
Beginning in October, students are nominated by their teachers and the “best of the best” are selected to participate. The day begins with chair auditions with the top students then moving on to the statewide ISTA Honor Orchestra in May.
Waverly-Shell Rock was the only district in Bremer County that was represented.
Participating from the middle school were: Gabe SmolikHagen on bass; Norah Poppe on cello; Lily Myrmo and Jacob Poppe on viola; and Lucas Geerts and Emma Anhalt on violin.
From the high school, participants were: Aiden Shannon on viola, and Nevaeh Bouska and Rebecca Zheng on violin.
“The performance warmed all hearts and continued to show the fun from the musical day,” O’Neill said.