Chandler Njus, of Fredericksburg, was inducted into the Iota Chapter of the Kappa Delta Pi International Honor Society in Education at Wartburg College on Nov. 8.
Kappa Delta Pi was founded by William Bagley, Truman Kelly and Thomas Edgar Musselman in 1911 at the University of Illinois to foster excellence in education and promote fellowship among those dedicated to teaching. The founders chose the name from the Greek words knowledge, duty and power.
Albert Einstein, George Washington Carver, Eleanor Roosevelt and Margaret Mead are just a few of the 1.2 million initiated members KDP members who have made outstanding contributions to the development of professional education.
The mission of Kappa Delta Pi is to sustain an honored community of diverse educators by promoting excellence and advancing scholarship, leadership and service.
Wartburg, a four-year liberal arts college internationally recognized for community engagement, enrolls 1,543 students. Wartburg is affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America and named after the castle in Germany where Martin Luther took refuge disguised as a knight during the stormy days of the Reformation while translating the Bible from Greek into German.