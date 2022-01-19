DIKE — Coming off a Monday night victory at Vinton-Shellsburg, the Class 2A second-ranked Denver girls basketball team wanted to ride that momentum into their North Iowa Cedar League-Central matchup against No. 1 Dike-New Hartford.
However, for the first 5-plus minutes, neither team could remove the lid from either basket, while the defense kept the pressure going. But once the Wolverines found the scoring touch, they were able to stay ahead of the Cyclones.
D-NH showed they were not just good at volleyball, as the Wolverines held off Denver, 49-39, in the clash of the top two teams in the state in their class.
Cyclone head coach Joe Frost said that his team had a game plan and liked the way his girls were able to execute.
“We did a good job of keeping that thing at 0-0 for about 4 minutes there,” Frost said. “We just couldn’t get enough shots to go early. If the shots go earlier, I feel like our energy and our confidence would have been a little different.
“I like the girls. They battled really hard. I’m not surprised that they did, but the battle was there.”
The game remained scoreless until the 2:55 mark of the opening period, when Ellary Knock drained a mid-range jumper. She and Jadyn Petersen provided the only scoring for the frame until Grace Hennessey beat the buzzer with a shot from 10 feet away to pull Denver (13-2 overall, 3-2 NICL-Central) within 8-2 after one.
The rest of the half was about the same when it came to flow. Neither team was able to get much going offensively, as D-NH (12-1, 5-0) managed just 8 for 32 shooting compared to Denver’s 2 for 13 in the first 16 minutes.
Frost credited the Wolverines’ defense for disrupting the Cyclones’ offensive efforts.
“It’s kind of what they hang their hat on; their defense creates their offense,” he said. “That’s something that we’ve been trying to say the same way.
“I like when we put together as a coaching staff there, and the girls did a great job. I’m not surprised that it kind of gave us a little bit of trouble. I’m glad the girls can execute our defensive game plan.”
Meanwhile, the Wolverines ramped up their full-court pressure defense often after scoring plays, which had disrupted the Cyclone offense. It led to several live-ball turnovers as well as a 10-second violation.
Frost said that dealing with the press might be something the Cyclones could improve.
“We’ve got to get a little stronger, make accurate passes against that press, and I think we can actually probably take advantage of their aggression,” he said. “They’re an aggressive team. It’s hard. Aggressive teams make things difficult, make you look worse, but we battled, so I’m happy.”
Hennessey led all scorers in the game with 15 points on 4 for 12 from the floor and also hauled in seven rebounds and had three steals and two blocked shots. Reese Johnson added 12 points, and Avery Forde chipped in 10 with four boards, two swipes and a swat.
Meanwhile, D-NH was co-led by Knock and Payton Petersen, both with 11 points. Peyton Petersen also had eight rebounds, while Jadyn Petersen grabbed seven to go with her eight points. Knock added six caroms and three steals, while Camille Landphair had five assists and five steals to go along with her six points.
The positive stat for the Cyclones was they made all 17 of their free throws, which kept the game from having a larger margin. Frost said that shows his team’s toughness.
“They stepped up and put up a good attempt every time,” he said. “We talk about missing the right way on the free throws, and we hit the front rims often. Overall, I was pretty happy with them showing their mental toughness there. That’s a lot of toughness upstairs.”
Next up for the Cyclones is another road trip, this time to Parkersburg to face Aplington-Parkersburg on Friday. Frost said that Tuesday night’s efforts will provide him and his staff some “good film” to prepare for the Falcons.
“We’ve got a couple of really big games coming up,” he said. “I think we’re seeing right now that there are some girls that have battled their butts off. I’m OK with that. That’s going to be something that we can rely on.”
DIKE-NEW HARTFORD 49, DENVER 39
Denver………2 8 7 22 — 39
Dike-NH……8 8 17 16 — 49
Denver: Grace Hennessey 4-12 6-6 15, Reese Johnson 3-11 4-4 12, Avery Forde 2-4 5-5 10, Sydney Eggena 0-0 2-2 2, Allison Bonnette 0-6 0-0 0, Elaina Hildebrandt 0-0 0-0 0, Macy Matthias 0-0 0-0 0, totals 9-33 17-17 39.
Dike-New Hartford: Ellary Knock 4-14 2-3 11, Payton Petersen 5-10 0-2 11, Sophia Hoffmann 2-6 4-6 8, Jadyn Petersen 4-7 0-0 8, Camille Landphair 3-11 0-2 6, Maryn Bixby 2-7 0-0 5, Taylor Kvale 0-4 0-2 0, totals 20-59 6-15 49.
3-point goals: Denver 4-19 (Johnson 2-7, Forde 1-3, Hennessey 1-3), DNH 3-14 (Knock 1-4, P. Petersen 1-1, Bixby 1-3); Rebounds: Denver 23 (Hennessey 7, Eggena 7, Bonnette 4, Forde 4), DNH 27 (P. Petersen 8, J. Petersen 7, Knock 6); Offensive rebounds: Denver 1 (Hennessey), DNH 12 (P. Petersen 5, J. Petersen 3, four with 1); Steals: Denver 8 (Hennessey 3, Forde 2, three with 1), DNH 17 (Landphair 5, Knock 3, P. Petersen 3, Hoffmann 3); Blocked shots: Denver 3 (Hennessey 2, Bonnette 1), DNH 0; Turnovers: Denver 24, DNH 10; Fouled out: none; Officials: Jared Waddle, John Miller and Dan Schofield.