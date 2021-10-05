No. 13-ranked Central College handed Wartburg College a 49-24 loss Saturday at Ron and Joyce Schipper Stadium in Pella.
Wartburg (2-2 overall, 1-1 American Rivers Conference) trailed 7-3 after the first quarter and 21-10 at halftime.
Senior kicker and former Denver standout Kain Eagle gave the Knights a 3-0 lead with a 27-yard field goal with 8 minutes, 46 seconds to play in the first quarter. The Dutch scored 21 unanswered points before the Knights found the end zone for the first time.
Wartburg senior quarterback Jace Moore completed 25 of 37 passes for 234 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Junior quarterback Patrick Mulholland threw an 11-yard touchdown pass. Junior running back Hunter Clasen rushed for a team-high 65 yards on 15 carries. Senior and former Janesville standout Dalton Woodyard finished with three catches for 31 yards and a touchdown, while junior Thomas Butters and sophomore Braydin Farrell had one touchdown catch apiece.
Senior Eli Barrett, a former Denver standout, posted 10 tackles, including seven solo stops, and two pass breakups. Former Wapsie Valley star Ben Weepie finished with eight tackles. Sam Joerger, a Denver graduate, tallied six tackles, while former Waverly-Shell Rock standout Jordan Downing registered three tackles.
Wartburg hosts Loras College for homecoming at 1:30 p.m. Saturday Walston-Hoover Stadium.