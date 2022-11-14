Clasen

Hunter Clasen breaks a tackle on the outside.

 By Julie Drewes

CEDAR RAPIDS — The No. 14/15 Wartburg football team (10-0 overall, 8-0 American Rivers Conference) won the A-R-C Championship with the 19-14 win over Coe (7-3, 6-2) Saturday.

This was the 18th conference championship in program history, and first since 2019.