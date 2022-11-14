CEDAR RAPIDS — The No. 14/15 Wartburg football team (10-0 overall, 8-0 American Rivers Conference) won the A-R-C Championship with the 19-14 win over Coe (7-3, 6-2) Saturday.
This was the 18th conference championship in program history, and first since 2019.
The Knights finished the regular season undefeated for the sixth time in program history. With the title, the Orange and Black will receive the automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
The No. 14/15 Wartburg football team will host No. 7/7 UW-LaCrosse (9-1) in an NCAA Playoff First-round game Saturday, Nov. 19 at noon at Walston-Hoover Stadium.
The Knights won the American Rivers Conference Championship for the automatic bid. The Eagles claimed share of the WIAC title and received an at-large bid.
UWL owns the all-time series lead at 1-0, though the only meeting was in 1993. This game was in the NCAA Playoffs.
This marks the 15th appearance in the NCAA Playoffs for the Knights. The Orange and Black last hosted in 2019.
The nine regular-season wins for UWL are the most since 2003.