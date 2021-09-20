No. 14-ranked Wartburg College blanked Augsburg University, 4-0, at Salzwedel Field on Saturday.
The Knights are now 6-0-1 on the season and improved to 3-0 at home.
The Knights picked up where they left off offensively from Wednesday’s match and came out firing in the first half against the Auggies, who came into the contest ranked No. 4 in NCAA Division III, Region IX, according to the most recent United Soccer Coaches poll.
The first goal of the match came in the 10th minute, when Kate Luers scored her first goal of the season off a great assist from Lauren Kirkle. The assist was Kirkle’s first of the season.
Two minutes later, Joy Smith fired a shot past the keeper to make it 2-0. The goal was Smith’s seventh of the season and her fourth in the last two contests.
The Knights weren’t done scoring. Kate Luers beat the keeper again in the 25th minute to push the score to 3-0. Emily Fontana picked up her first assist of the season.
The only goal scored in the second half was in the 61st minute by an own goal tapped in by an Auggies’ player who was trying to get the ball out of play. Instead, the own goal gave the Knights a 4-0 advantage. This is the third time this season and second straight match Wartburg has scored four or more goals.
Wartburg finished the match leading in both shots and corner kicks with a margin of 16-7 and 5-0, respectively. The final shots on goal tally also favored the Knights, 6-4.
The Knights defense played tough and smothered all scoring opportunities for the Auggies.
Keeper Marissa Lopez earned the win for the Knights, playing 70 minutes and recorded four saves.
Wartburg hosts the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse at 6 p.m. today.