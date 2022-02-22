Sara Faber recorded 26 points, a career-high, the No. 19 Wartburg Knights women’s basketball squad battled back to defeat the Loras College Duhawks in double overtime, 95-86.
Faber (9-of-16 FG, 5-of-5 FT) led all scorers as the Knights recorded five athletes in double digit scoring. Maggie Wilkins added 22 points of 6-of-10 FG and making 4-of-5 three-pointers. Wilkins went 6-of-6 from the free throw line for the Knights. Jaedon Murphy collected 14 points for the Knights, while Brea Dillavou (13 points) and Britney Young (12 points) rounded out double-digit scoring for the Orange & Black.
With the win, the Knights improve to 20-4 on the season and 13-3 in American Rivers Conference action. The Duhawks fall to 18-7 on the season and 12-4 in American Rivers Conference play.
Game Summary
The Duhawks jumped out to an early 5-0 lead in the first quarter as the Knights were held scoreless for the first five minutes. Dillavou completed an old-fashioned three-point play as the Knights went on an 8-2 run, taking an 8-7 lead.
After tying the game at 11, the Dillavou opened the second quarter with a three-pointer. The Knights went on a 9-2 run early in the second quarter, taking a 23-18 lead over the Duhawks. Young hit a three-pointer on a pass from Faber to give the Knights an eight-point advantage. The Duhawks defense held the Knights without a basket for the final four minutes of the first half, taking a 29-28 lead at the break.
Young hit a three-pointer at the 6:27 mark of the third quarter to stop the Duhawks scoring run. Defensive pressure by the Orange & Black held the Duhawks without a basket for four minutes as the Knights would trail by ten at the end of the third quarter.
Led by Murphy, the Orange & Black opened the fourth quarter on an 8-2 run. Back-to-back three-pointers by Wilkins brought the Knights within one at 55-54. The Knights kept fighting their way to the basket as Wilkins sent the game into overtime with a three-pointer on an assist from Faber.
Faber hit a three-pointer as the Knights opened the first overtime on a 9-5 run, taking a 76-72 lead. A layup by Faber with 39 seconds remaining in the first overtime sent the game to a second overtime. Adding to her career-night, Faber hit nine straight points as the Orange & Black took an 89-81 lead with 2:40 left. The Knights held the Duhawks to five points over the course of a minute as the Knights ended the game on a 6-0 run.
Checking out the Numbers
The Knights shot 41% from the field, making 31-of-76 field goals. The Knights made 15 3-pointers, matching a season-best. The Knights matched a season-best 22 assists, while setting a season-best blocked shots (9) and 3-point attempts (41). The Knights shot 82 percent from the free throw line, making 18-of-22 attempts.
The Knights recorded 47 rebounds and seven steals in the contest. The Knights bench scored 61 points in the contest while the Knights collected five second chance points. The lead would change seven times in the game.
Dillavou led the Knights rebounding efforts, grabbing nine boards. Dillavou, Macy Harris, and Faber all recorded steals, while Dillavou and Murphy were credited with four blocks each.
American Rivers Conference Tournament
The Knights claimed the second seed in the American Rivers Conference play. The Knights will host the winner of the No. 3/6 game on Thursday, Feb. 24 inside Levick Arena.
Knights in the Poll
The Knights sit at No. 19, holding steady from last week, in the D3hoops.com poll.
In the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association, the Knights have dropped out of the top-25 but are still receiving votes.