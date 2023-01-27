WAVERLY, Iowa – The No. 3 Wartburg men's wrestling team (12-1 overall) defeated No. 1 Augsburg (7-1) 22-14 in the annual Battle of the Burgs.
Updated: January 27, 2023 @ 1:34 pm
WAVERLY, Iowa – The No. 3 Wartburg men's wrestling team (12-1 overall) defeated No. 1 Augsburg (7-1) 22-14 in the annual Battle of the Burgs.
Results:
125: Derek Steele (AU) win by 6-4 dec vs. #5 James Levy (WB) AU 3-0
133: #4 Joe Pins (WB) win by 11-3 maj dec vs. #13 Cade Willis (AU) WB 4-3
141: #1 Zayren Terukina (WB) win by 9-3 dec vs. #5 Sam Stuhl (AU) WB 7-3
149: #8 Kris Rumph (WB) win by 16-5 maj dec vs. #9 Charlie Stuhl (AU) WB 11-3
157: #4 Tyler Shilson (AU) win by 2-1 dec vs. #1 David Hollingsworth (WB) WB 11-6
165: #4 Nathan Fuller (WB) win by 8-6 dec SV vs. #10 Cooper Willis (AU) WB 14-6
174: #2 Zane Mulder (WB) win by 17-5 maj dec vs. #11 Seth Goetzinger (AU) WB 18-6
184: #5 Bentley Schwanebeck-Ostermann (AU) win by 10-0 maj dec vs. #8 Jordan Bushey (WB) WB 18-10
197: #4 Mossama Endene (WB) win by 13-2 maj dec vs. #12 Parker Venz (AU) WB 22-10
285: #6 Tyler Kim (AU) win by 8-0 maj dec Eli Pannell (WB) WB 22-14
This is the 40th meeting in the all-time series between the two programs. This was the first loss in a dual for Levy this season.
This was the second ranked wrestler Pins, Rumph, Bushey, and Endene have faced this season.
Pins earned his 10th win of the season. All but one of Pins' victories have been by bonus points this season. Pins moved his winning streak to six.
This was the fourth ranked wrestler Terukina has faced this season. Terukina and Fuller remained undefeated (17-0). Terukina and Fuller moved their winning streaks to 17. Terukina, Fuller, and Endene have a team-best 17 wins on the year.
This was the first ranked wrestler Hollingsworth and Fuller have faced this season.
This was the third ranked wrestler Mulder and Pannell have faced this season. Mulder earned his 16th win of the season. All but two of Mulder's victories have been by bonus points this season.
Endene has appeared in every varsity dual this season.
Since the trophy belt originated in the 2014-15 season, Wartburg is 8-0. Wartburg has now won the last six meetings.
The last six times these teams have met, one has been the top-ranked team in the nation.
Sports Editor
