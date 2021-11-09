Wartburg College battled back from a two-sets-to-none deficit and defeated Coe College, 23-25, 29-31, 25-18, 25-23, 15-8, to win the American Rivers Conference tournament and clinch an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III tournament Saturday.
The No.4-ranked Knights (27-0) are A-R-C tournament champions for the first time since 2017.
This is the Knights' ninth A-R-C tournament title and 12th NCAA tournament appearance.
The first set started as a defensive battle. The Knights and Kohawks traded points with the largest team lead coming on a kill from Knights senior and former Waverly-Shell Rock standout Jayme Willemssen, making it 11-8. The Kohawks fought back to tie the set, 11-all, before taking a 16-13 lead on an attacking error by the Knights. Senior and former Janesville standout and Kennedy Meister recorded a pair of kills to bring the Knights within one point, 19-18. Senior and W-SR grad Claire Marsh tied the first set at 21 before the Kohawks pulled away to take a 1-0 lead in the match.
Wartburg senior Zaiah Quirk recorded two service aces and a kill during the second set as the Knights took an early 10-8 lead. The Kohawks got their offense clicking, jumping out to a 15-13 lead on back-to-back aces from Majda Suljic. The Knights and Kohawks would battle to a tie at 24 as the set saw four ties in the closing points. The Kohawks held on for a 2-0 lead in the match.
Needing to win the third set to keep their shot at the conference tournament crown, the Knights tied it, 10-10, on a block from Willemssen and senior Kylie Bildstein. The block started the Knights on a 9-2 run, jumping out to a 19-13 lead on a Quirk kill and, eventually, forced a fourth set.
With a five-point lead early in the fourth set, the Knights saw kills from Meister, Quirk and Sybesma. The Kohawks fought back to get within three at 12-15 before Bildstein recorded a pair of kills to extend the lead to five at 17-12 and force a fifth set.
Wartburg took an early 7-4 lead and never looked back. The Kohawks came within one at 8-7 on an attack error, but Meister responded with a kill to jumpstart a 7-1 run and win the match.
"I couldn't be prouder of this group of young women," Wartburg co-head coach Doug Frazell said. "The experience of winning a five-set thriller, after being down 0-2, is something we will cherish. What a great way to win the A-R-C Conference tournament. Levick was rocking (with fan support), our players stayed poised, and it was a great night to be a Knight."
Wartburg to host D-III Regional
The 2021 NCAA Division III volleyball bracket is set and No. 4-ranked Wartburg College will serve as one of eight regional hosts.
This will be the first time the Knights have hosted a volleyball regional inside Levick Arena.
The Knights (27-0) won the American Rivers Conference regular-season championship. The Knights defeated Coe in a five-set battle on Saturday to claim the league's automatic qualifier to the tournament. This is the Knights ninth tournament title and 12th NCAA tournament appearance.
The Knights will welcome Cornell College (Iowa), Ohio Northern, Colorado College, Wisconsin-Stevens Point, Bethel (Minnesota), Claremont-Mudd-Scripps (California) and Aurora to Levick Arena from Nov. 12-14.
The teams will play in a single-elimination regional with the regional champion advancing to the national championship, Nov. 18-20 in St. Louis.