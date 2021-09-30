The streak continues.
Wartburg College added another chapter to an unprecedented run in what has become an historic start to the 2021 season.
No. 8-ranked NCAA Division III Wartburg swept American Rivers Conference rival Luther College, 25-7, 25-12, 25-14 on Wednesday at Levick Arena.
The win pushed the Knights to 18-0 overall and 3-0 in A-R-C play.
Senior middle hitter Kylie Bildstein paced the Knights with 12 kills and hit .677 in the match. Classmate and former Waverly-Shell Rock standout Jayme Willemssen posted nine kills and three block assists. Senior Zaiah Quirk also recorded nine kills, while junior Natalie Clayberg finished with eight.
W-SR graduate and senior setter Claire Marsh registered a team-high 31 assists and scooped 10 digs in the win. Senior Katie Foster, a former Charles City standout, turned in a team-best 17-dig performance. Junior Caroline Kluesner had four ace serves.
Wartburg travels to A-R-C rival Nebraska Wesleyan (8-4, 0-2) at noon Saturday in Lincoln, Nebraska.