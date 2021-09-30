Claire Marsh

Wartburg College senior Claire Marsh spikes the ball during an NCAA Division III volleyball match against Luther College on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Levick Arena in Waverly.

 Julie Drewes/courtesy

The streak continues. 

Wartburg College added another chapter to an unprecedented run in what has become an historic start to the 2021 season. 

No. 8-ranked NCAA Division III Wartburg swept American Rivers Conference rival Luther College, 25-7, 25-12, 25-14 on Wednesday at Levick Arena. 

The win pushed the Knights to 18-0 overall and 3-0 in A-R-C play. 

Senior middle hitter Kylie Bildstein paced the Knights with 12 kills and hit .677 in the match. Classmate and former Waverly-Shell Rock standout Jayme Willemssen posted nine kills and three block assists. Senior Zaiah Quirk also recorded nine kills, while junior Natalie Clayberg finished with eight. 

W-SR graduate and senior setter Claire Marsh registered a team-high 31 assists and scooped 10 digs in the win. Senior Katie Foster, a former Charles City standout, turned in a team-best 17-dig performance. Junior Caroline Kluesner had four ace serves. 

Wartburg travels to A-R-C rival Nebraska Wesleyan (8-4, 0-2) at noon Saturday in Lincoln, Nebraska. 