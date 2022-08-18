No agreement was reached in a mediation between Waverly-Shell Rock and the WaMaC conference regarding the Go-Hawks application status according to Greg Bodensteiner, W-SR's athletic director. Bodensteiner estimated the Aug. 18 meeting lasted "two to three hours".
The Iowa Department of Education mediators convened to explore W-SR's application to join the WaMaC. Because no agreement was met, this leaves the decision in the hands of the mediation team.
The mediation team has 50 days to make a recommendation to the director as to the best resolution of the complaint, according to Iowa Code 281-37.5.
The director that receives the resolution will establish a meeting within 45 days of getting the mediation team's recommendation. At that meeting, a hearing will be conducted in which all affected parties will give either oral or written testimony as well as other evidence, the code reads.
The purpose of the meeting stems from the Northeastern Iowa Conference (NEIC) decision on April 4 to remove W-SR from the conference after the 2022-2023 school year.
At the original school board vote for a new conference, the W-SR school board voted yes to move to the Mississippi Valley Conference (MVC). After further deliberation, the vote was changed to move just wrestling to the MVC, and the rest of the athletic department to the WaMaC.
Both conferences, the MVC and the WaMaC, denied W-SR acceptance into their conferences which has led to a mediation meeting being held on Aug. 18.
According to Iowa Administrative Code 281-37.4, the mediation team shall meet with administrators or board members of schools potentially affected by changes in conference alignment related to the complaint.
"A team of mediators representing the Iowa High School Athletic Association, the Iowa High School Girls Athletic Union and the Iowa Department of Education will meet with the disputing parties with the goal for the parties being able to voluntarily come to an agreement," Heather Doe, communications director for the Iowa Department of Education, said.
There are many different things that will need to be discussed to reach an agreement which include but are not limited to, travel distance, traditional rivalries, comparability of instructional programs and number of existing and proposed schools in the conference.
"Out of respect to the parties and the process, it would be inappropriate for the Department to comment further on this process," Doe said.
Editors Note: This story has been updated to reflect new developments.