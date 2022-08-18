W-SR logo

No agreement was reached in a mediation between Waverly-Shell Rock and the WaMaC conference regarding the Go-Hawks application status according to Greg Bodensteiner, W-SR's athletic director. Bodensteiner estimated the Aug. 18 meeting lasted "two to three hours". 

The Iowa Department of Education mediators convened to explore W-SR's application to join the WaMaC. Because no agreement was met, this leaves the decision in the hands of the mediation team.