Waverly- The hot shooting that the Waverly-Shell Rock basketball team has become known for this season was stifled by West Delaware Tuesday night.
The Go-Hawks are in the top-five of multiple three-point shooting statistics across all classes for the state and have had slightly above average defense to cruise to six straight wins coming into Tuesday.
“This was probably our best defensive game of the year,” head coach Nate Steege said. “We had a lot of inexperience at varsity basketball coming into the year. It is faster, harder and there are better players. We’ve worked on it every day. We’ve spent more time on it lately because we weren’t happy with the progress that we were making before and I really think that they have bought in. That is half the battle, to get guys to buy in and play good defense. That is how you get where you need to go.”
The defense picked up the offensive slack, allowing the Go-Hawks to take a 12-5 lead going into the second half. Cole Marsh was the anchor of the stout Go-Hawk defense, finishing with one block, but he altered many shots with his long arms.
“Defense isn’t really our strong suit,” Marsh said. “We’ve really been working on that. When we really come together and get our chemistry together, I think that we can be a really, really good defensive team.”
W-SR’s offense did eventually start to find the bottom of the basket, but it wasn’t the team’s normal route. The Go-Hawks lived in the paint against the Hawks and shared the ball very well, coming away from the game with 18 assists.
“We didn’t shoot the ball well, but we still have ways to score,” Steege said. “In the first half, we were a bit out of character, not sharing the ball as well as we could. We adjusted in the second half and I think the guys did an outstanding job sharing the ball. We got a lot of post touches which is something that we have been working on.”
The Go-Hawks like to rush the ball past half court and try to make quick offense out of it. West Delaware’s strong defense tried to push the tempo of the Go-Hawks, but it played right into the home team’s hand.
“They [West Delaware] tried to speed us up, but we like to play fast,” Marsh said. “Our shot wasn’t falling tonight and we found other ways to score by dishing it into the post and getting into the paint.”
When the final buzzer sounded, the Go-Hawks saw its seventh straight win come to life by a score of 57-36. Luke and Noah Frazell led the way with 15 and 11 points respectively.
On Friday, the Go-Hawks will go to Charles City for a rematch of the double-overtime thriller that took place in the middle of December that saw the Go-Hawks win 81-77. If W-SR wins, it will cement its place at the top of the NEIC and give it the fast track to a conference title.
“Nothings really changed since then,” Steege said. “We are both playing better than we were the last time we played. They are playing some really good basketball. They are a really tough matchup for us, they are long, athletic and they can get to the rim in a lot of different ways. We are going to have to spend the next couple of days shoring up some things. The last time we played they got nearly all their points in the paint. We have to figure out a way to combat that and find a tougher way to score.”