Waverly Health Center (WHC) is accepting nominations for The Spirit of Volunteerism Award. This award recognizes employees for outstanding volunteerism in the community outside of work time.
Self-nomination or nominations by a co-worker or community member are all welcome. One exceptional employee volunteer will be selected from the nominations. A donation of $250 in the employee’s name will be given to a non-profit 501© 3 agency selected by the employee. Deadline for nominations is December 31, 2022.