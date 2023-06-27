Norma will be celebrating her 100th birthday on July 5th!
Please join in celebration by sending cards to:
4715 Algonquin Dr.
Apt. 1204
Cedar Falls, IA 50613
Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: June 27, 2023 @ 5:26 pm
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 87F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.