Norma H. Yungtum, 102, of Sumner, died Monday, September 4, 2023, at the Hillcrest Home in Sumner.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, September 8, 2023, at St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner with Rev. Tracy Hinkel officiating. Burial will follow at St. John Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Sumner. Visitation will precede services at the Church on Friday starting at 10 a.m. Memorials may be made in Norma's name to St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner, Thomas E. Woods Post #223, American Legion of Sumner, or Cedar Valley Hospice. Becker & Son Funeral Home in Sumner is assisting Norma's family.
Norma Helen, son of Gus and Ada (Zummuk) Plaster was born February 28, 1921, at the family’s home in Perry Township, Buchannan County, Iowa. She was baptized on April 3, 1921, and confirmed May 26, 1935, both at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Westgate. Norma received her education in the St. Peter Lutheran Parochial School. On January 3, 1943, she was united in marriage with Fred Yungtum at St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner. To this union two children were born, Dennis and Sharon. Norma worked in the kitchen at a café in Sumner for several years prior to becoming a homemaker. She was a longtime faithful member of St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner, where she was involved in the Women’s Circle and was a member of the Legion Auxiliary. Norma enjoyed gardening, tending to her flowers, sewing, free-hand drawing, playing cards, and crocheting.
Norma is survived by her daughter, Sharon Yungtum of Waverly; daughter-in-law, Barb Yungtum of Waverly; four grandchildren, Tamera Traeger of West Des Moines, Lisa (Scott) Staebell of Hudson, Derek (Kim) Yungtum of Elkhorn, Nebraska, and Jason (Lynn) Yungtum of Gretna, Nebraska; and nine great-grandchildren, Abigail (Seth) Walker, Alec and Anna Staebell, Duncan, Ethan, Mia, Izabella, Graham, and Finley Yungtum.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Fred in 1993; son, Dennis in 2021; great-granddaughter, Lauren Staebell; and siblings, Evelyn (Floyd) Hoth, Margaret (LaVern) Meyer, Frederich (Maxine) Plaster and Paulus (Dorothy) Plaster.