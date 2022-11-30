Norma Isabel Walther, at the age of 101 years young, died on Tuesday, November 8th, 2022, at Lucie’s Shady Rest Care Home in San Diego, California.
On August 30th, 1921, in Jefferson, Iowa, Norma was born as the second child of seven – four boys and three girls – to Lewis and Marjorie (Golden) Grover. After graduating high school in 1939 in West Union, Iowa, Norma moved to Waverly with her family. She began working at the local telephone office as an operator and met Russell Walther to whom she married on January 17th, 1943 – in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. They worked together at the family farm, north of Waverly, and at the Bremer County Mutual Insurance Association until their retirement in 1997.
Norma and Russell had three children; Richard, born November 30th, 1943; James, born April 4th, 1945; and Wayne, born April 30th, 1957. Both her husband and her eldest preceded her in death, Russell in 2002 and Richard in 2004. Norma is survived by her two sons; Jim in California and Wayne in Kansas; Wayne and Fran’s children: Lisa, Erica, James and Alyssa; five great-grandchildren from Erica and Alyssa; and countless nieces and nephews.
Norma was very active in her community having life-long memberships of the Rotary Club, Waverly Garden club and the Heritage Association, to name a few. After moving to California in 2010, Norma continued attendance in Rotary until she was 97. She loved to read magazines and the daily newspapers, figure out crosswords and listen to classical music. Norma played the violin and piano in school and so continued to love attending the symphony and supporting the Wartburg College concert series. She was very active physically – hiking, biking, walking – even winning a weightlifting trophy in her mid-80’s.
Being a lifelong member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waverly, Iowa, Pastor Mark Anderson will be officiating over her memorial on Saturday, December 10th at 10:00 a.m. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly, and burial in St. Andrews Cemetery, in Waverly. Visitation will be held both an hour prior to the service on Saturday, as well as on Friday, December 9th from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly will oversee arrangements: 319-352-1187
Memorial contributions may be directed to the St. Paul’s Church Pay It Forward Fund.