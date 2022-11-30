Norma Isabel Walther, at the age of 101 years young, died on Tuesday, November 8th, 2022, at Lucie’s Shady Rest Care Home in San Diego, California.

On August 30th, 1921, in Jefferson, Iowa, Norma was born as the second child of seven – four boys and three girls – to Lewis and Marjorie (Golden) Grover. After graduating high school in 1939 in West Union, Iowa, Norma moved to Waverly with her family. She began working at the local telephone office as an operator and met Russell Walther to whom she married on January 17th, 1943 – in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. They worked together at the family farm, north of Waverly, and at the Bremer County Mutual Insurance Association until their retirement in 1997.