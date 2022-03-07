Norma J. Tiedt, 88, of Sumner, died Sunday, March 6, 2022, at the Hillcrest Home in Sumner.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, March 11, 2022, at St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner with Rev. Tracy Hinkel officiating. Interment will follow at St. John Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Sumner. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, March 10th at Becker & Son Funeral Home in Sumner and for one hour preceding services at the Church on Friday. Memorials may be made to the family for later designation. Becker & Son Funeral Home in Sumner is assisting Norma’s family. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.
Norma Jean, daughter of Fred and Olga (Sell) Wilharm was born June 30, 1933, at the family’s home, rural Sumner. She was confirmed on March 30, 1947, at St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner by Rev. Mardorf. Norma received her education in the Sumner Schools, graduating from Sumner High School in 1951. On October 14, 1951, she was united in marriage with Marvin Tiedt at St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner. To this union four children were born, David, Steven, Marsha, and Linda. Norma assisted her husband at Pipho and Tiedt Implement, working as the bookkeeper. Following retirement, the couple worked for Winnebago, delivering motorhomes across the United States. Norma was a lifetime member of St. John Lutheran Church and served on the Hillcrest Home Board for many years. She enjoyed camping trips with her family, golfing, bowling, attending auctions, gardening, cooking (made the best potato salad), baking, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Norma is survived by her two sons, David (Sue) Tiedt, of Sumner, and Steven (Lori) Tiedt, of Denver; two daughters, Marsha (Richard) Taylor, of Bella Vista, Arkansas, and Linda (Dave) Harms, of Tripoli; nine grandchildren, Heidi (Matt) Bird, Andy (Christy) Tiedt, Jessica (Tim) Downs, Sierra Tiedt, Mickey (Nicole Schneider) Tracy, Mallory (Lyle) Barnett, Ben (Amanda) Tiedt, Ali Harms, and Samara Harms; 13 great-grandchildren, Creighton and Ellery Bird, Collette, Libby, Eden, and Cora Downs, Claire, Bella, and Jaxson Tiedt, and Beau and Brody Tiedt. Jack Barnett, and Jaxxon Tracy; and two sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Rudie, of Shawano, Wisconsin, and Marion Wilharm, of Bremer.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin on February 26, 2018; four brothers, Arnold, Robert, Dorlan and Leo Wilharm; sisters-in-law, Verla Becker-Drollinger, Beverly Tiedt, Nina Tiedt, Regina Wilharm, and Dena Tiedt; and brothers-in-law, Paul and Elmer “Shorty” Tiedt, Les Becker, and Lyle Drollinger.