Norman Ernst Homeyer, 92, left this world for his heavenly home on October 9, 2022. He was born May 29, 1930, in Maxfield Township, Bremer County, Iowa, to Ernst and Hilda (Huebner) Homeyer. He was baptized into the Christian faith at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Klinger, Iowa, and later confirmed there. In 1948, he graduated from Readlyn High School, and joined his parents in farming south of Readlyn.
On June 24, 1950, Norman married Marlys Arlene Potratz. To this union, six children were born. After Marlys’s death in 1965, he embarked on a career change and began college studies, completing a bachelor’s degree at the University of Northern Iowa in 1970, one day before his fortieth birthday.
Norman and Vivian Doris Koob were married on June 5, 1967. The family moved to Readlyn and then to Wellsburg, Iowa, where Norman was employed by Peoples Savings Bank as the manager of the Cleves office. They later moved to Eldora, Iowa, and then to St. Ansgar, Iowa when Norman was named president of Cedar Valley State Bank. Upon his retirement, Norman and Vivian moved to Waverly, Iowa. In each of the communities in which they lived, Norman was active in his church and served on county boards, community service groups, and professional organizations. He was an avid reader and enjoyed golf, woodworking, and UNI football games. Above all, he cherished the time he spent with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Marlys, sister Marlys (Don) Riley, son Bradley, and granddaughter Vera (Bakker) Watson. He is survived by his wife Vivian, daughters Constance (Joe) Chapman of Albany, Wisconsin, Teresa (Mark) Bakker of Urbandale, Iowa, Stephanie (Christopher) Ritrievi of Park City, Utah, sons Timothy of Conrad, Iowa, and Jerry (Kelly) of Denver, Colorado, and grandchildren Allan Bakker, Jessica Eggers, Tyler Homeyer, Brandie Hennick, Bradley Hennick, Cody Homeyer, Gene Hennick, Hannah Homeyer, Hayleigh Homeyer, Kate Homeyer, and Brad Homeyer; great-grandchildren, sisters- and brothers-in-law, and many nieces and nephews. He had a special relationship with the children in Vivian’s St. Ansgar daycare, to whom he was ‘Nornie.’
According to his wishes, Norman’s body has been cremated. Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Church – Klinger, with Pastor Matthew Versemann officiating. Inurnment will follow in the church cemetery.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community and St. Croix Hospice for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorials to Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community Chaplaincy Program or St. Croix Hospice, and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly Is assisting the family. 319-352-1187