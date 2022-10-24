Norman Ernst Homeyer, 92, left this world for his heavenly home on October 9, 2022. He was born May 29, 1930, in Maxfield Township, Bremer County, Iowa, to Ernst and Hilda (Huebner) Homeyer. He was baptized into the Christian faith at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Klinger, Iowa, and later confirmed there. In 1948, he graduated from Readlyn High School, and joined his parents in farming south of Readlyn.

On June 24, 1950, Norman married Marlys Arlene Potratz. To this union, six children were born. After Marlys’s death in 1965, he embarked on a career change and began college studies, completing a bachelor’s degree at the University of Northern Iowa in 1970, one day before his fortieth birthday.