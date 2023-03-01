A North Carolina woman is facing multiple felony charges in Bremer County.
Gloria Jean Pantelis, 49, of Thomasville, has been arrested for allegedly using fraudulent identification to perpetuate thefts from local banks, according to a press release from Capt. Jason Leonard of the Waverly Police Department.
Pantelis is being held in the Bremer County Jail on multiple charges of theft, identity theft, and forgery – all felonies.
Reports were taken at First Bank branches of Waverly, Plainfield, and Cedar Falls on Feb. 27 of a female using a social security card and driver’s license information to cash checks at each of the branches. The identification was reported stolen from a vehicle parked in George Wyth State Park (Waterloo) in October of 2022. On Feb. 28, Pantelis was apprehended for using the false identification at the Plainfield branch of First Bank.
The investigation is ongoing and includes several agencies. Additional charges are pending against Pantelis in Bremer County as well as Black Hawk County. Multiple agencies assisted in the initial investigation including Cedar Falls Police, Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office, Waterloo Police, and the State Division of Criminal Investigation.