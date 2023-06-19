The Waverly-Shell Rock School District has selected the names North Ridge Elementary and Prairie West Elementary for the two new elementary schools in town.
North Ridge Elementary is located on 5th Avenue Northwest, opposite the Public Works building. Prairie West is located on Horton Road.
A committe reviewed more than 200 suggestions before finalizing the names, according to School Board President Dennis Epley.
Once all the suggestions were received, the School Improvement Advisory Committee narrowed the options to what was deemed a more workable number, Epley said. Their list was then further screened by groups of local elementary students and teachers. A list of eight final names was then submitted to the school board for the ultimate vote.
The final list of eight names grouped the suggestions into four categories: Directional names (North Ridge, Prairie West), values names (Endeavor, Heritage), landmark/geographic reference (Cedar Ridge, Heartland) and wild card names (Willow, Birchwood).
Ultimately, both directional names were chosen.
W-SR Superintendent Ed Klamfoth said the project is moving forward and while the construction work may continue intensely “right up” to the beginning of the school year, the project is well within budget.
“The majority of the funds have been spent so it is unlikely there will be any huge surprises from here on out,” said W-SR superintendent Ed Klamfoth.