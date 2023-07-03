Loreli Dilly is retiring from North Star Community Services after nearly 19 years.
She will be honored with an Open House.
Join us at North Star on Friday, July 7 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Waverly Center, 219-20th Street NW, Waverly
