Janesville basketball has been on cruise control for 5 straight games. Friday night they encountered a bump in the road.
After winning two games earlier in the week, the Cats came out trailing from the start. A hungry North Tama squad came into the contest with a 5-5 record and were looking to upset the 10-1 Wildcats in their own house, 67-57.
That’s exactly what they did, making the Cats back peddle the entire game. The Redhawks pressure on defense was too much for the Wildcats to find any sort of rhythm. Offensively, North Tama couldn’t miss a shot. They were hitting 3’s at will and following it up with relentless pressure.
Janesville had frequent turnovers and unusually low shot percentage that had them down by as much as 20 points at times. In the fourth quarter, the Wildcats were able to cut the lead to 10 points but would fall short.
Wildcats dominate Cougars 52-32
On Thursday night the Wildcats started the game with overwhelming defense and never let up in a 52-32 victory.
The Cats pressured the Cougars with strong defensive stands that wouldn’t let them get shots from the perimeter or move the ball inside. It didn’t help AGWSR that Hoodjer was hot from 3 and Sherburne controlled the paint.
The Cougars couldn’t match either. Jared Hoodjer finished with 19 points, Wiley Sherburne had 18 points and 10 rebounds and Keegan Eastman had a team high 11 assists.
Janesville had hosted Riceville on Monday night. They will next face Waterloo Christian on Tuesday and head to Tripoli on Friday.