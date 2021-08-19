Earlier this summer, the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives of Iowa sponsored a new contest to highlight our cooperative commitment to community.
The Shine the Light contest opened during the month of June and members and employees of Iowa’s locally owned electric cooperatives were invited to nominate volunteers in their communities who are making a difference.
Thirty-nine nominations were received from across the state, highlighting the work of incredible Iowans. One of the three finalists, Dr. George North, Allison, was nominated by Butler County REC member Deb McWhirter for his work with Wilder Park outside of Allison.
Driven by his desire to serve others, George is a retired dentist with a long record of community involvement, including several years as a scout leader. He was instrumental in developing Wilder Park to provide affordable outdoor recreational services in Butler County.
The two additional finalists were Suzanne Askelsen of Cambridge and Marlene Walthart of Estherville.
Each finalist was honored with a $1,500 donation to their local charity. The winners will also be featured in the September issue of Living with Energy in Iowa magazine. All 39 nominators and nominees were highlighted in the August issue of the magazine.
Thank you to everyone who nominated amazing volunteers in the Butler County REC service territory. The Shine the Light contest will return next summer. We will again accept volunteer nominations during the month of June at www.IowaShineTheLight.com.